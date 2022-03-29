-$0.58 EPS Expected for First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.49). First Wave BioPharma reported earnings per share of ($3.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($6.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.80) to ($6.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Wave BioPharma.

FWBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Wave BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Maxim Group lowered First Wave BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NASDAQ FWBI opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.26. First Wave BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $17.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWBI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Wave BioPharma by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,143 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, specializes in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. The company is advancing a therapeutic development pipeline populated with various clinical stage programs built around its two proprietary technologies, known as niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

