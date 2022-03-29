-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) to report ($0.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.73). Tsakos Energy Navigation posted earnings per share of ($1.91) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($4.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE TNP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.43. 4,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $153.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 48,243 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 562,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 426,312 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

