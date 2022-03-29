$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) will post $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.80. BJ’s Wholesale Club also posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $1.89 on Monday, hitting $66.01. 1,392,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,747. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

