$0.80 EPS Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) will announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.81. Equity Residential posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

In other news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $99,323.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,569,000 after buying an additional 1,445,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,178 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,610,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,722,000 after purchasing an additional 193,315 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,029,000 after purchasing an additional 127,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.61. The stock had a trading volume of 55,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,502. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.50. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $70.90 and a 1 year high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 70.62%.

