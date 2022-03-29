$0.80 EPS Expected for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $1.28. Reinsurance Group of America posted earnings per share of ($1.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 164.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full year earnings of $10.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $12.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $15.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Reinsurance Group of America.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

RGA has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 150,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after acquiring an additional 24,229 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.1% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 117,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 397,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,257,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 232,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after buying an additional 15,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,044,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGA opened at $111.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $134.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

