$0.86 EPS Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) will report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. NIKE posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in NIKE by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $4.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,189,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,254,339. NIKE has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $220.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

