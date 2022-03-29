$0.86 EPS Expected for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.79. Workday posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Workday from $345.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $244.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.12. The firm has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,442.30 and a beta of 1.38. Workday has a 52 week low of $205.90 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $319,842.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 320,428 shares of company stock valued at $79,809,784. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

