$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) will announce $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $1.21. Compass Minerals International reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Shares of CMP opened at $63.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,073,000 after purchasing an additional 103,345 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,093,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,013,000 after acquiring an additional 154,454 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,772,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,550,000 after acquiring an additional 456,247 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,001,000 after acquiring an additional 253,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,861,000 after acquiring an additional 52,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

