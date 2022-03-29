$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) to announce $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.

HOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.12.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. H Partners Management LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 33.3% in the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $44,101,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,854,000 after acquiring an additional 901,026 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,487,000 after acquiring an additional 857,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after buying an additional 784,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

HOG stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.11. 988,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,882. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

