$1.56 EPS Expected for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Brokerages expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the lowest is $1.45. EMCOR Group reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.17 to $8.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EME. CWM LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 276.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 156.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth about $61,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EME traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.47. 2,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,302. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $107.79 and a 12-month high of $135.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.37%.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

