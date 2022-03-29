$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the lowest is $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $7.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SON. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $52,814,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,393,000 after purchasing an additional 707,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Sonoco Products by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,268,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,783,000 after purchasing an additional 701,528 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 726.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after buying an additional 638,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,059,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,337,000 after buying an additional 377,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

SON opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.95. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $69.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.76%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

