1,028 Shares in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 45.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Murphy USA by 200.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MUSA opened at $197.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.85. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $126.56 and a one year high of $202.20.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.55. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 7.73%.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $523,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

