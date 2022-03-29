10,490 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,490 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,892,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.21.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

