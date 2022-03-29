1,157 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $261,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.50. 36,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,968,637. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $76.07 and a one year high of $104.34. The company has a market capitalization of $149.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.38%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

