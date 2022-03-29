1,208 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) Bought by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 435.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 43,427 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 3rd quarter worth $2,921,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 3rd quarter worth $842,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October stock opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77.

