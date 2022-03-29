$122.33 Million in Sales Expected for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) will post sales of $122.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.00 million and the highest is $123.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications reported sales of $139.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year sales of $517.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $514.30 million to $519.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $585.77 million, with estimates ranging from $548.30 million to $635.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMTL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:CMTL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,189. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is -39.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $744,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,064 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,270,000 after purchasing an additional 155,502 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $948,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

