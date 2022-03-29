1,315 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Purchased by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,663. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.47, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.23. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $201,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $899,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

