$163.10 Million in Sales Expected for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) to report sales of $163.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.19 million. Royal Gold reported sales of $142.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full-year sales of $641.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $582.80 million to $682.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $684.60 million, with estimates ranging from $662.80 million to $716.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.02.

Shares of RGLD opened at $139.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.52. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $142.67. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.57%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Royal Gold by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 16.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

