180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $253,000 Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,933,000 after purchasing an additional 184,705 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 339.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 163,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $135.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.08 and a 52-week high of $135.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

