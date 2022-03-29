180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $220,000 in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 513.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $41.84 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.43.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

DRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.27.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

