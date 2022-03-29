180 Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEEV stock opened at $199.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.82. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.48 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

