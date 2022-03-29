180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,333 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,117,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 25.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,446,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,812,000 after acquiring an additional 292,217 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 729,990 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $69,370,000 after acquiring an additional 78,287 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 6.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 460,846 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,789,000 after acquiring an additional 28,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,851.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 421,825 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $71.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.79. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $56.60 and a 1 year high of $96.89.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $264.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIMO. StockNews.com cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

