180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 13.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Nokia by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Nokia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 527,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOK. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Nokia had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

