1,934 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 335.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 181,777 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 40,580 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 111,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $22.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.72.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.