1,939 Shares in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Purchased by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.59. 26,224,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,005,380. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $608.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.76.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,467 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.