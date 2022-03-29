$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFIIGet Rating) will announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. TFI International posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $8.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $9.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFIIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TFII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Desjardins raised their price objective on TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TFI International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at about $522,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth about $1,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFII traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.73. 122,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.63. TFI International has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $120.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

