$2.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) will report $2.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year sales of $8.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, December 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.20.

GPN traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.39. 2,033,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,723. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.82 and its 200 day moving average is $140.98. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,823,000 after purchasing an additional 387,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,546,000 after purchasing an additional 208,681 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,708 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,932 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,706 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

