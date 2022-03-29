200 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209 over the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $171.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.08. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

