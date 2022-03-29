26,443 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Bought by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after buying an additional 411,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,758,000 after purchasing an additional 193,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,023,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,176,000 after purchasing an additional 156,469 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $3.43 on Tuesday, reaching $217.01. 7,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,084. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.70 and a 200-day moving average of $219.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.57 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.