275 Shares in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 472,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,259,000 after purchasing an additional 18,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,897,000 after purchasing an additional 52,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 178,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 148,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $129.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.80. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $118.16 and a 1 year high of $158.43.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

