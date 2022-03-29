27,806 Shares in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Veritone at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Veritone during the third quarter worth about $69,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Veritone by 50.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Veritone by 28.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 384.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 57.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VERI opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61. Veritone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 3.05.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $141,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock worth $179,715 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

VERI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

