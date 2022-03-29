$3.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) to announce $3.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Westlake’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.13 billion and the highest is $3.57 billion. Westlake posted sales of $2.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake will report full-year sales of $13.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $15.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.24 billion to $15.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Westlake.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WLK. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Westlake from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $125.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. Westlake has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $127.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $315,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,069 shares of company stock worth $3,482,202. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Westlake by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Westlake by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after acquiring an additional 331,277 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westlake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Westlake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,033,000.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

