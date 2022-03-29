$3.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.28 billion. Zillow Group reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $6.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $7.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.46.

Shares of ZG traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.50. 645,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,444. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.47. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $150.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 20.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

