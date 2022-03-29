$3.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.91 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $3.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $15.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.75 billion to $15.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $17.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.16.

NYSE:SYF opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,000 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,732 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

