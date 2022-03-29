3,463 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Purchased by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,239,000 after acquiring an additional 406,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,995,000 after purchasing an additional 96,527 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,097,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,166,000 after acquiring an additional 53,125 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,605,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $56.05. The company had a trading volume of 17,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $41.65 and a one year high of $85.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average is $64.67.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,928. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

