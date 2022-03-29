358 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Purchased by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.04. 2,461,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,388. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.32 and a twelve month high of $110.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.09.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

