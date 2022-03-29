3,587 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,587 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,225 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 32,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

EOG Resources stock opened at $120.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.67 and a 200-day moving average of $97.67. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

