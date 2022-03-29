3,876 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 82,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $53.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,896,256. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $302.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

