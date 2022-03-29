39,749 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Purchased by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 2.5% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.31. The company had a trading volume of 111,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,086. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.23. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $107.33.

