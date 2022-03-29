$41.23 Million in Sales Expected for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) will report $41.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 million. uniQure posted sales of $450,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9,062.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year sales of $133.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $286.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $124.86 million, with estimates ranging from $47.00 million to $191.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for uniQure.

Get uniQure alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QURE shares. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $53,068.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $42,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,111 shares of company stock valued at $698,006 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 489.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 559,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,998. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90. uniQure has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $826.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About uniQure (Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uniQure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.