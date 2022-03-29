454 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Purchased by Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.30. 1,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,119. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.93. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

