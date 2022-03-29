47,163 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Yum China by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Yum China by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Yum China by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 76,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

YUMC stock opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.49.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

