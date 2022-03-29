$5.77 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) will post $5.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.90 billion. Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $24.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.64 billion to $25.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.50 billion to $25.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.39. 3,505,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,744,140. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

