$505.11 Million in Sales Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) will post $505.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $464.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $559.00 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted sales of $486.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $94.20.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $500,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $439,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,904 shares of company stock worth $3,475,647. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.