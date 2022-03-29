51job Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOBS)

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 45,781 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,454% compared to the typical volume of 1,288 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in 51job during the fourth quarter valued at $101,292,000. PSquared Asset Management AG increased its position in 51job by 67.1% during the third quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 2,102,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,162,000 after acquiring an additional 844,355 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its position in 51job by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,237,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,457,000 after acquiring an additional 679,660 shares during the last quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in 51job during the fourth quarter valued at $32,974,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in 51job by 373.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 769,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,667,000 after acquiring an additional 607,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get 51job alerts:

Shares of JOBS stock traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,637. 51job has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JOBS shares. StockNews.com cut 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

51job Company Profile (Get Rating)

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.