6,270 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Acquired by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $140.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.39 and a 200 day moving average of $156.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

