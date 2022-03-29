66,462 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Acquired by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 66,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $841,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after acquiring an additional 70,443 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 31,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.86. 2,591,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,576. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $33.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.