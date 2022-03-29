8,502,096 Shares in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Purchased by Beach Point Capital Management LP

Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,502,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,664,000. MultiPlan accounts for 6.0% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.33% of MultiPlan at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 44.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

NYSE:MPLN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,870. MultiPlan Co. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.20.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). MultiPlan had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 9.13%.

MultiPlan Company Profile (Get Rating)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

