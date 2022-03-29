89,501 Shares in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 89,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Bloom Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BE stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 2,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $55,971.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $52,704.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,737. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

