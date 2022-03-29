9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial analyst S. Devarakonda expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NMTR stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $143.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. 9 Meters Biopharma has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.55.

In related news, CEO John Temperato bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 86,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $50,141.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 388.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 208,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 165,881 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 185.2% in the third quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter worth $1,093,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 292.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 80,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

